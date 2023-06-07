Thank you for keeping North Attleboro clean
To the editor:
Keep North Attleborough Beautiful wishes to thank the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who picked up litter, trash and illegally dumped items at the tenth annual town wide Great American Cleanup which was held on Saturday, May 6, 2023. It was a sunny, warm day…perfect for revitalizing our wonderful town.
Waste Management hauled away 1.20 tons of filled trash bags. This amount was less than last year’s tonnage which was 3.65 tons. It would be encouraging to assume this difference reflects a change in people’s behaviors. The lower weight this year could be the result of the amazing accomplishments of KNAB’s Litter Busters. Margaret Vigorito is KNAB’s diligent coordinator of this successful program in which volunteers adopt a site of their choice to keep free of litter all year round as needed. All supplies are provided. Interested volunteers should contact Margaret at KNABlitterbusters@gmail.com.
The recycle center received 700 lbs. of trash which represented items that didn’t fit into volunteer trash bags. Some of these were advertising and political signs, plastic ducting, milk crates, a large beverage dispenser, hubcaps, and many other items. Three mattresses and five tires were delivered to the recycle center.
Our appreciation is extended to the following for their valuable support and assistance: Town Manager Mike Borg, Assistant Town Manager Tony Morabito, town hall resident services representative Chanelle Sae-Eaw, town hall custodian Justin Flynn, Department of Public Works Director Mark Hollowell, DPW drivers who picked up filled bags, Solid Waste Department Director Laura Munson and Recycle Center Director Chrissy Barratt.
Appreciation goes to all our vitally important past and new sponsors. We are excited to have twelve new sponsors this year.
Platinum Level ($2,500) Bristol County Savings Bank
Gold Level ($1,000+) BDL Heating & Cooling, Mass Mosquito and Tick Control, North Attleboro Industrial Park Association, and Patriot Subaru
Silver Level ($500+) Balise Honda of North Attleboro, Boch Toyota South, Case Facilities Management Solutions, Coastal 1 Credit Union, Harmony Chiropractic, Liberty Utilities, Mosquito Shield of Central Mass., Reinbold Insurance Agency, Seasons Corner Market, Waters Church
Bronze Level ($250+) Attleboro Chiropractic, Atwill-Conroy Dental Associates, V. H. Blackinton, Bluestone Bank, Briggs Nursery, City Spirits Liquors North, Stephen D. Clapp Counselor at Law, Cryan Landscape, Distinctive Property Management, Doucette Capital, Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, Elliott Physical Therapy, Environmental Systems, R.S. Gilmore Insurance Agency, Houle’s Floor Covering Center, Jewel Crossing Apartments, Joe’s Computer Services, Kensington Real Estate Brokerage, Knights of Columbus Council #330, Lechner Associates, Lindsey Sarah Real Estate Group, NorthStar Real Estate, Off the Leash Doggie Daycare, Riel Auto Body, W.H. Riley & Son, Lori Seavey Real Estate Team, The Sun Chronicle, Tilton and Associates, TLC Medical Billing, Top End Auto Sales, Tribute in Stone Monument Co., Law Office of Weiner Jackson & Simmons, Zeez Gas and Service
Friends Level ($10+) Alviti Creations, Ann Allen, Amy Arnold, Gerard Carignan, Deborah Cato, Colin Cauldwell, Janine Cavanaugh, Ann Chapdelaine, Paula Cossette, Christopher DiMare, G.L Fisk Waters Edge Estates, Jim Fong, Lynne Gagne, Edward Gemma, Charles Guillette, Gregory Hebert, James Kastrenos, Larry Kessler, Meeghan Kummer, David Mello, Wendy Meyer, Kristine Pasto, Michelle Paton, Betty Poirier, Arlene Robinson, Laura Scott, Sharples, Jane Shepard, Margaret Vigorito, Phyllis Whitty, Friends and Family of Frank Wojciechowski
Raffle Sponsors: North Bowl Lanes, An Unlikely Bookstore, The Black Opal Florist, Tower Square Jewelers, Whisk & Paddle Bakery, Attleboro Farms, Preservation Framer, Mary Wojciechowski, Simply North Boutique, Mane Street Hair & Color Salon, Subway, KC’s Classic Burger Bar, Fresh Catch
Bottled Water Sponsor: Stop & Shop
Pizza Sponsors: Domino’s, Papa Gino’s, Bill’s Pizza, Rico’s
Trash Bag Sponsor: Waste Zero
It is inspiring that so many volunteers, business sponsors, and donors share KNAB’s commitment of maintaining the cleanliness, health, and beauty of North Attleboro year after year.
Keep North Attleborough Beautiful Board of Directors