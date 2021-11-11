To the editor:
Today, on Veterans Day, I would like to recognize North Attleboro native Jeannette Gagnon Goodrum.
Gagnon Goodrum was born in 1919 and graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1937, attended the University of New Hampshire where, in her senior year, she took a course in flying airplanes, the only woman in the program.
She later applied and was accepted in the newly formed Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP).
On completion of her training she was assigned to Douglas Air Force Base in Arizona. Her duties there including testing aircraft, flying personnel to other bases and flying a number of different aircraft.
She, along with other WASPs, was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for their military service in 2009.
She died in 2017 at the age of 97 and buried in Plainville Cemetery.
I thank Grace Simmons from Plainville for introducing me to this remarkable woman.
Lynn Gaulin
North Attleboro
