Thank you governor for improving lives of egg-laying hens
To the editor:
As you might have heard, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker just signed into law an upgrade to the state’s ballot measure for egg-laying hens.
The Humane Society of the United States, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and the Animal Rescue League of Boston are grateful to the House and the Senate for passing legislation that will improve the lives of millions of egg-laying hens each year.
With passage of S. 2603, the Massachusetts legislature strengthened the existing law, passed at the ballot as Question 3 in 2016, to now mandate cage-free housing with critical behavioral enrichments for the birds, such as nest boxes, perches, and dust-bathing and scratching areas.
Importantly, the legislature also expanded application of Question 3’s protections to hens raised for liquid eggs — a move that will protect at least two million more hens each year.
We are grateful to the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Dan Cahill and Sen. Jason Lewis; Rep. Carolyn Dykema and Sen. Becca Rausch, chairs of the Joint Committee on the Environment and Natural Resources; Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano, as well as all members of the conference committee, and to Governor Baker for his signature on the bill today.
Madeline Bove
Humane Society of the United States
