Thank you mayoral candidate Todd McGhee
To the editor:
John LaCroix and I want to thank Todd McGhee for seeking public office. What he did takes considerable courage, hard work and self-sacrifice. He put himself and his family “out there” with the main reason to serve others and make Attleboro a better place to live and age.
Those of us on the sidelines cannot imagine, much less actually understand, the investment he made of some of his most precious assets: emotion, energy, family, friendships, pride, reputation, resources, talent and time.
We admire what he has done and acknowledge that he has made a valuable contribution to the political system that we treasure. McGhee has our gratitude. Thank you for running.
Madeleine McNielly
John LaCroix
Attleboro
