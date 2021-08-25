Thank you, Mr. President
To the editor:
When President Joe Biden gave me the lousy $1,400, I immediately knew it was just a scam to boost his approval ratings.
My submission to the Opinion page at that time clearly stated we would pay back the $1,400 many times over.
So here we are, paying $20 more for a tank of gas, at least an additional $30 for a week of groceries, $130 more for a home heating oil fill up, electricity going through the roof. And as everyone is well aware we are paying higher prices for every single item we purchase.
Inflation will destroy hard-working Americans. Factor in the major tax increases coming our way and it becomes a real problem for working families.
The Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar budgets will destroy the financial future of our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Biden is doing more for immigrants than American citizens. We can only hope that by the time he is out of office, our country will somehow be in a position to recover from all the damage he has created.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
