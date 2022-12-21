Thank you North Attleboro for your support of Christmas is For Kids
To the editor:
On behalf of the board of directors and by extension, the hundreds of children that will benefit through Christmas is For Kids, we would like to send our most heartfelt thanks to Michael Borg, North Attleboro town manager and Tony Morabito, North Attleboro assistant town manager, for choosing to work with us on the inaugural Leftover Turkey Trot 5k last weekend.
This was an idea that came together from start to finish in a matter of a few weeks. The enthusiastic work that everyone put into the event so that it ran smoothly, created an atmosphere so that over 400 runners plus the spectators had lots of fun.
We’d also like to thank Dr. Mark Young for coordinating the race and Lisa Bouchard for leading warm-ups and the folks at Ashworth Awards as well as DJ Nate Adams, and our sponsors: Achin’s Garage, Bristol County Savings Bank, Bristol Wealth Management Group and Elliott Physical Therapy.
We also appreciate North Attleboro police and fire departments and Chief Chris Coleman, along with the local amateur radio club for monitoring the race and making sure the whole event was safe.
The volunteers that morning were outstanding in making sure that every runner had what was needed. Over 200 toys were collected that day thanks to the generosity of the runners and fans.
The Christmas is For Kids elves worked hard matching up those toys to children’s wishlists, all together providing new toys and clothing to about 800 children.
We are incredibly grateful to our community and know that on Christmas morning, children from so many difficult backgrounds and whose stories many times make us stop and wipe away tears, will know that they were not forgotten. That is truly the best gift we can give them.
We’re already looking forward to next year’s run! Thank you, North Attleboro!
Best wishes,
Kelly Fox, chairperson
Christmas is For Kids