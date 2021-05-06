Thank you North Attleboro schools
To the editor:
I would like to thank the entire staff of the North Attleboro school system for the fabulous job they are doing this year. I appreciate all of you.
I would like to single out the staff at the Community School, especially all the people who work with my granddaughter Brooklynn. We love you all and appreciate everything you are doing to help her be a successful person as she grows up.
I feel so lucky to live in a town that cares so deeply for its children. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.
Laurie Austin
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.