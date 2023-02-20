Thank you to all who voted in Norton
To the editor:
Hello Norton.
I wanted to reach out and thank all of those who took the time out of the day Saturday to come down and vote in the Norton special election for select board, as well as those involved in operating the election.
Also, a special thank you to everybody from my family, friends, and the community that helped me since I announced I was going to run. I could not have done it without you.
I love Norton from the bottom of my heart and I’m going to do everything I can every day to make it better for our future generations! Norton is, and always will be, our home.
Thank you and God bless Norton.
Alec E. Rich III
Norton Select Board member