Thank you Sun Chronicle Circulation Department!
Students and teachers at Qualters Middle School in Mansfield recently sent a package packed with thank you letters to Sun Chronicle Circulation Supervisor Gina Clark, for the Circulation Department’s role in providing The Sun Chronicle to the school.
The newspaper is used in schools throughout the area as a teaching tool for journalism as well as local, national and international events.
The newspapers, which are delivered to the school daily, are made possible through generous donations to The Sun Chronicle’s Newspapers In Education program.
Donations to the program help pay for newspapers to be provided to area schools, literacy centers and adult education facilities.
A number of local businesses donate to the program.
Also, Sun Chronicle subscribers can help sustain the program by donating the cost of the newspaper when they stop their subscriptions for vacation.
For more information on how to donate to Newspapers in Education, contact Clark at gclark@thesunchronicle.com.
