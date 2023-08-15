Thank you reporter Susan LaHoud for heartwarming story
To the editor:
Re: “Surrounded by blessings,” by Susan LaHoud, news story, front page, Aug. 14:
Monday morning I woke up to read a wonderful article. The Sun Chronicle, on Page A1, featured a story written by Susan LaHoud: “Surrounded by blessings.”
This tribute to the Joubert family might be the single most heartwarming story I have ever read in The Sun Chronicle. In a word, fantastic!
The idea of 13 children growing up in the Attleboro veterans apartment housing project is almost impossible to believe. The stories about needing a caravan to go the the beach, preparing daily meals for 45 people, attending Mass in shifts, three sets of twins and a set of triplets!
A personal aside: I believe their house had only one bathroom. Just think, a single bathroom for 15 people.
Congratulations to LaHoud and to all the Jouberts. A very warm round of applause for Helene Joubert nearing her 100th birthday for a job exceptionally well done!
With great admiration,
Tom Walsh
East Dennis (formerly of 10 Cote St., veterans housing project)