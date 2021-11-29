Thank you Sun Chronicle for Hanukkah stories
To the editor:
Re: “Brush up on your Hanukkah knowledge with Chanukah Charlie,” by Larry Kessler (column, City & Town, Nov. 27); “Let their Be Light,” (explainer graphic, Religion, Nov. 27):
Having been a tough critic of The Sun Chronicle’s past coverage of Hanukkah, I would like to applaud you for this years discussion of the holiday.
What a set of delightful articles and their explanations of Hanukkah and its origins. It is a story of deliverance and hope that bears repeating often. Thank you.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk
