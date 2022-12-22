Thank you Sun Chronicle for presenting all sides
To the editor:
Kudos to The Sun Chronicle for continually presenting opinions on every side of many fences along with plenty of reported local and national news from AP and other worthy media.
We readers get plenty of benefit from reading our local paper that is committed to good journalism.
For example, articles and opinions of the last four days:
Bob Foley discussed “influence” in politics with snide (as with Fox News’s fascist-driven fake news condemnation of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s and his lieutenant the senior Dr. Hugh Auchincloss’s sterling service of many years) information that the senior Auchincloss had contributed $180K via a superpac to Rep. Jake Auchincloss’s (his son) campaign. This information, new to me, brought to mind my search of Rep. Auchincloss’s many press releases for any evidence that he understands the damage to the United States by plutocrats’ under-taxing of wealth since Reagan, which continues to grow inequality and malaise of The People. Thank you Bob, for your arguing!
I suggest that Progressive Democrats need to run a PROGRESSIVE candidate against Rep. Auchincloss who will fairly tax wealth more and begin to restore The People’s purloined savings and spirit.
Letter writer Joseph Cortellini extolled the merit of the many years of worthy service of Drs. Fauci and Auchincloss, skillfully accomplished during decades of plutocratic governing. I agree. He goes on to castigate Foley for poor journalism in his not interviewing Dr. Auchincloss; that is an unreasonable demand on a local contributor.
Alternatively, maybe Rep. Auchincloss will climb off his plutocrat horse and join senators Elizabeth Warren’s and Bernie Sanders’ worthy ideas for reversing the nation’s growing wealth inequality and anger by taxing wealth more.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro