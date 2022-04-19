Thank you Sun Chronicle for pushing Mansfield on chief issue
To the editor:
Re: “Mansfield police chief on paid administrative leave,” Front Page, April 18:
I would like to thank The Sun Chronicle for making an unsuccessful attempt to find answers as to why Police Chief Ron Sellon is on paid leave, that is being funded by the taxpayers of the town of Mansfield.
If the chief is unable to perform his duties, I would have thought some negotiations by the town’s elected officials should have taken place to remove him. But I guess this is not fair to the individual in question, the better option was to move the acting deputy chief into the position at a substantial weekly increase in pay ($374 more per week), while also paying the not-so-old chief his full salary. Yet the public is still in the dark, as to why all of this is happening due to confidentiality laws. What a country we live in.
I have to wonder what would happen if all of the taxpayers in Mansfield refused to pay their taxes, which are funding this farce, and cited confidentiality laws for not being able to pay their taxes.
Do you think we can get away with that as an excuse? Perhaps it is time to find out.
Michael J. Mathias
Mansfield