Thank you Sun Chronicle for two important articles in Religion Section
To the editor:
Re: “What Harvard’s humanist chaplain shows about atheism in America” (The Conversation, Religion, Sept. 25) and “Famed cathedral names artis to replace Confederate windows,” (news story, Religion, Sept. 25)
Thank you for printing two very important articles in the weekend religion section.
The article about a humanist chaplain at Harvard University is important because it show a growing awareness in the United States of the growing population of atheists/humanist. People need to know atheists/humanists are NOT Satanists.
I encourage all people to read the “Humanist Manifesto” as well as “Philosophy of Humanism.” I think most people will be surprised of the high principles atheists /humanists uphold.
The second article about the Washington National Cathedral is important because we need to tell the real narrative of American history especially today.
Len Yutkins
Attleboro
