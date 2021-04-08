Thank you, Sun Chronicle, for keeping us informed
To the editor:
Thank you, Craig Borges, for your “right on” column describing the extreme efforts of The Sun Chronicle during this past year. (“Doing what we do best, even during a pandemic,” Special Section celebrating The Sun Chronicle’s 50th year).
My wife and I are retired and the newspaper is a staple of our daily lives. We have been regular readers for over 30 years. We start each day with coffee and The Sun Chronicle. It has been one of our main connections to the community especially this past year with limited interaction.
Please thank all of your staff and production workers for us personally. We appreciate the struggles our newspaper has gone through like many others in the country. Keep up the good work.
Most sincerely,
Richard and Janet Plumb
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.