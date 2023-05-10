Thank you, North teachers and staff
To the editor:
I would like to thank the teachers and staff in North Attleboro, especially those at the Roosevelt School, for all the wonderful work they do for the children of this town.
I’m especially thankful to the teachers, staff and specialists who work with my granddaughter Brooklynn. I appreciate everything you do every day. She loves every one of you, and so do I. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your everyday support and love.
Laurie Austin
North Attleboro