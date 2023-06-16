Thank you to all who help keep Plainville clean
To the editor:
Keep Plainville Beautiful Committee would like to thank the 159 volunteers and the following groups: Cummins Allison/CPI from Marlboro, The Chieftain Pub, Girl Scout Troops 4717 and 4812 and the Friends of Mirimichi.
They cleaned up 43 locations consisting of streets, schools, parks, trails, and lakes during the entire month of April. Their efforts were completed in 531.5 hours and collected 228 trash bags totaling 4,560 pounds of trash, 16 bags of recycled items totaling 240 pounds and collected 96 bulky items that could not fit into trash bags, which included tires, car parts, signs, pipes, etc. We handed out 48 $5 nip vouchers for the 4,800+ nips that were collected.
Thank you also to HMEA who helped businesses clean up their properties for a donation to their organization.
This would not have been as successful if it were not for the following business sponsors which donated money for supplies, T-shirts, and pizza. A special thank you to the following:
Platinum Level: Building Envelope Systems
Gold Level: Discount Exhaust Co., Mi-Box, Plainville Self Storage
Silver Level: Level Design Group, Village Green-CHR Apartments.
Bronze Level: An Unlikely Story, Bluestone Bank, D Jay Liquors, Faille Electric, Finn’s Graphics, Harmony Chiropractic, Lowe’s, New England RV Roof, OneLocal, Plainville House of Pizza Friends Level, Stop & Shop.
Thank you all for your continued support in helping us keep Plainville a cleaner, greener place to live, work and play.
Keep Plainville Beautiful Committee: Lori Cotton, Ashley Eisele, Lindsay Ferreira, Lou LeBlanc, Tom McHugh, Terri Murphy, Jenn Thompson