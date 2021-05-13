To the editor:
The Norfolk Grange would like to thank all who helped make Norfolk's recent 12th Annual Clean and Green event happen this year.
Despite our continued cautions with COVID-19, we had a good turnout in the celebration of Earth Day and the townwide cleanup which took place on Saturday, April 24.
Participants collected litter from the streets and public places in Norfolk and brought their collections of trash and recycling to the parking lot of the historic Grange Hall. At the hall was a large dumpster provided by the town for trash disposal as well as a dumpster provided by Dover Trucking Inc. for recycling. Participants also received volunteer recognition certificates for their community service.
Thank you to all participants who tirelessly volunteered to clean the streets and public places in Norfolk this year including scouts and the Lions Club of Norfolk.
We also would like to thank the Norfolk Select Board, the Norfolk Department of Public Works, Freeman-Kennedy School, and Dover Trucking for their support of our event.
Again, thank you to everyone for helping beautify Norfolk and for making a positive difference for our environment.
Robin Biscaia and members of The Norfolk Grange
