Thank you to all who made Highland Park possible
To the editor:
Recently, as I was rolling my trash bins to the curb, the noise they made startled two very large red-shouldered hawks.
They have a unique call and stayed within sight as they moved to a tree across the street, so identifying them was not difficult. These hawks mate for life and I believe they have made Highland Park their home.
I am a birder. Over the two past autumn/spring migration seasons I have identified more than two dozen distinct species of birds in Highland Park and its immediate surrounding area. I report my findings to the Cornell University database through an app on my phone known as e-bird.
I want to thank the Mayor Paul Heroux and the city’s leadership for acquiring this land when they did. I also appreciate the efforts of those who have been restoring native plants to that acreage.
Bob McKetchnie
Attleboro