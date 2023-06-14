Thank you to all who made Larson Senior Center golf tourney a grand success
To the editor:
The Friends of the Rev. Larson Senior Center in Attleboro recently held their golf tournament at the Hazelton Golf Club in Rehoboth.
The tournament is held to raise money to help support the many programs that the Friends group runs in conjunction with the Senior Center that benefit our senior citizens. I want to thank all those that volunteered to help in any way, as well as thank all those that played and/or participated during the day’s event to make the tournament a success.
We thank Hazelton Golf Club and all their staff members for a wonderful experience that is unmatched, they were helpful in every way possible and we of course send our gratitude to all the local sponsors that donated to the tournament with contributions for tee box sponsorships.
Those include: Madonna Manor, Harbor Health, Guerrini Design Group, Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, Terps Cannabis, Attorney Carolyn Dibbert, Bob’s Market, Behave, Council on Aging, At Home Hearing, and Christopher Heights.
A particular thank you goes out to one special volunteer, Diane Corbin, who worked tirelessly and relentlessly to help make the day a success.
Thank you to all involved for helping out.
Bruce Wessel,
tournament chairman