Thank you to all who made Norfolk cleanup a success
To the editor:
The Norfolk Grange would like to thank all who helped make Norfolk’s recent 14th annual Clean and Green event this year.
The weather was great and we had a good turnout in the celebration of Earth Day and the town-wide cleanup, which took place April 15.
Participants collected litter from the streets and public places in Norfolk and brought their collections of trash and recycling to the parking lot of the historical Grange Hall. Located there was a large dumpster provided by the town for trash disposal as well as a dumpster provided by E. L. Harvey of Westboro for single-stream recycling. Grange members sorted the trash for recycling as well as redeemables, which were donated to the King Phillip Music Association’s bottle and can redemption trailer at the Norfolk Transfer Station.
Also, participants received volunteer recognition certificates for their community service.
Thank you to all participants who volunteered to clean the streets and public places in Norfolk this year including the Scouts. We also would like to thank the Norfolk Select Board, the Norfolk Department of Public Works, Freeman-Kennedy School, and E. L. Harvey Waste and Recycling Services for their support of our event.
Again, thank you to everyone for helping beautify Norfolk and for making a positive difference for our environment.
The Norfolk Grange