To the editor:
I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone that helped to make the 66th North Attleboro Annual Downtown Santa Parade a tremendous success.
After two challenging years, it was a pleasure to bring the parade back to the community. Working to organize everything in the staging area, I am only able to see the finished parade on NorthTV in the days after.
I was so pleased with what I saw, so many diverse participating groups, so many people coming out to support the parade.
This year we saw one of the longest and best attended parades in recent years followed by the best attended town tree lighting ceremony.
Thank you to all the participants, spectators, and the volunteers. Without you this event would not be possible. A special thanks Bristol County Savings Bank, our parade sponsor; W.H. Riley & Son and Mackies Family Restaurant, our classic car division sponsors; and Box Seats Restaurant, our tree lighting sponsor.
I look forward to seeing everyone again next year.
Neil Lambert, chairman
DANA Santa Parade Committee
