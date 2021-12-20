To the editor:
I am writing to thank state Sen. Paul Feeney and his amazing staff and volunteers for their gift card drive on Sunday, Dec. 19, to benefit New Hope. Taking time from their own holiday preparations and standing in a cold wind for two hours was heartwarming to say the least.
I also want to thank the very generous donors who came out to support us and donated so many gift cards. These cards will allow survivors to pick out gifts for their children, as they know best what their families need and want. Gas and grocery store cards will be a great help with transportation and food costs, both of which are increasing during these times. And those Dunkin' cards will provide a sweet treat for those in need of some self-care.
In the time of COVID, I am humbled by the support from across the communities we serve. Truly the holiday spirit is alive and well in our communities.
May you all have a blessed holiday season!
Marcia Szymanski
President/CEO New Hope
