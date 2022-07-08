Thank you to everyone who made Relay For Life a success
To the editor:
The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, a team fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, returned to a full overnight event last month at the Norton Middle School for the first time since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go virtual, and to hold two smaller in-person events in 2021.
The relay, with donations being accepted through the end of July, has to date raised more than $75,000 and involved 150 participants, about 30 teams and dozens of volunteers and family and friends.
The success of the 24th annual relay, as well our second annual Slam Cancer poetry-essay event held at Balfour Riverwalk Park in Attleboro in May, wouldn’t have been possible without the help of many individuals, organizations and businesses. We’d like to thank:
— The Norton School Department, Superintendent Joseph Baeta and Wade Lizotte, the director of facilities, for the use of the Norton Middle School field.
— Our community partners, Attleboro Public Library Director Amy Rhilinger and Attleboro Arts Museum Executive Director Mim Fawcett.
— Attleboro Park and Forestry Superintendent Derek Corsi, for helping us win approval of the use of Balfour Riverwalk Park.
— Disc jockey Nate Adams, who enthusiastically donated his services for both Slam Cancer and the relay.
--Waters Church of North Attleboro, for donating the food for and helping to serve the survivors’ dinner.
— Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band members Donna Lucas and Emily Rivard, for their inspiring performances at both events.
— Sensata Technologies of Attleboro for organizing a canned goods drive and donating several hundred of them to the relay. The cans were used to anchor the luminaries and were then donated to three area food pantries.
— Briggs Nursery of North Attleboro for donating the use of carts.
--State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, for speaking at the relay.
— Auston Ricketts of Attleboro’s Double ACS, Peter Gay of North TV, WARA’s Domenic Cotoia and The North Star Reporter, for publicizing both of our events.
— The Sun Chronicle, for not only publicizing our events, but for also publishing our Slam Cancer submissions on the newspaper’s website and social media accounts, and for dropping off dozens of copies of the June 18-19 edition to the relay.
— All of our teams, volunteers and writers who contributed to Slam Cancer, and especially to two of them, Tara Lines of Wrentham and Allan Fournier of North Attleboro, for speaking at the relay’s opening and luminaria ceremonies, respectively.
We thank everyone for their help and are looking forward to celebrating the event’s silver anniversary in 2023.
The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro organizing committee