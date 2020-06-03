To the editor:
Every year I love to see all the beautiful, creatively planted flower buckets uptown, but this year with all that is going on, I am especially thankful to all the volunteers who stepped up yet again.
I would to thank as always, Chris, Dave and all the Tree and Park guys who put out the planters and get them ready for planting. Also, thanks to The Garden Clubs, Judy Leahy and Suzanne Farmer, Stacey Pisarczyk, Kathy Brady, Lauren Bitar ( LB), the Lavery Family, Steph McGowan, the Corkery Family, Maureen Delaney, Kristen Eagan, Candace Bracket, Bob Palie (Chopper) and Rebecca Haywood, Renee Tocci, Diane Thies, Carol Haadad, Amy Perry, Carolyn Cahill, Karen Flanagan, Kristin Meehan Papianou, Christine Igo Freeman, Lyons Greenhouse, Liz Henneberry, and Jane Sears Pierce. Thank you also to Jack Authelet for passing the torch and letting me take over this wonderful program all those years ago.
The effort by these dedicated volunteers to plant these flowers uptown and at the Lane Property and care for them throughout the season speaks well of our community and is truly appreciated. Foxboro Cares.
Heather Harding, coordinator
