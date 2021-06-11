To the editor:
Our Attleboro Public Library Staff is amazing.
Throughout the pandemic, and now, the Attleboro Public Library goes to great lengths to see that the community is served and supported.
They brainstormed and created ways to meet the myriad needs of the community with attention to students, offering hot spot sets, bringing books and materials to us in our cars (even in inclement weather) because safety mandates were such that we couldn’t go inside, and the librarians always professional and compassionate.
The Attleboro Public Library became more important the more difficult the pandemic and its restrictions became. They answered and provided help far beyond books. They are invaluable to me and no doubt others, during this lengthy, unpredictable, often difficult time.
Thank you, each and every one of the staff of the Attleboro Public Library.
May your kindness return to you tenfold.
Alice King
Attleboro
