To the editor:
Since COVID-19 arrived full-force in March 2020, Attleboro seniors have been significantly impacted on two fronts.
As a high-risk demographic for contracting and succumbing to the disease and because many of them were forced into isolation for a long period of time without the technical knowledge and/or the equipment to remain connected with family and friends.
Now, as COVID numbers continue to climb, many are worried that their opportunities for social gatherings are dwindling once again. Which is why we are especially grateful to the Attleboro Police Association for sponsoring their annual Picnic at the Elks event for city seniors this year.
The APA members volunteer their time to plan, cook, and serve our seniors and give them a happy occasion to come together, enjoy each other’s company, and just for a short time forget about all that’s happening in the world.
The APA hosted a terrific luncheon for over 100 seniors, made special efforts to keep our elders as safe as possible, and furthered the spirit of community that we foster here at the Council on Aging. Many thanks to all who helped make the day a great success.
Melissa Tucker,
Director, Larson Senior Center/Attleboro Council on Aging
