Thank you to the Walsh Family for improving Capron Park
To the editor:
I enjoy walking and often walk at Capron Park. In past winters and early springtime, the path around the center field has been snowy or muddy and not walkable.
I want to send out a big thanks to the Walsh Family. They paved this walkway and dedicated it to John G. and Nora Walsh. What a wonderful gift to the community!
I can walk there year-round now, and when I do, I remember John and Nora in my prayers. Thank you so much.
Mary Dupuis
Attleboro