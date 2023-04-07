Thank you Wrentham. Pete would be honored.
To the editor:
On Jan. 2, Peter “Pete” Robeson Reed was killed by a Russian missile while trying to provide medical aid to citizens in the besieged city of Bakhmut, Ukraine. Pete, a retired Lance corporal with the U.S. Marines, was volunteering with the group Global Response Medicine when he was killed.
The group is a charitable foundation he and his partner, Derick Coleman, founded to help victims of war and natural disasters; Pete’s wife, Alex Kay Potter, was on the board of directors.
On Feb. 15, the Town of Wrentham — hometown to Pete’s sister-in-law, Bryanne (Winbourne) Reed — was kind enough to host and support the Reed family at a special tribute on the town common.
The family of Pete, including his wife Alex, his mother Candy Peck Reed, his brother Chandler and sister-in-law Bryanne, his stepmother Michelle Reed and and his sisters, Courtney Newman and Danielle and and brother-in-law Gary Ryan, wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all in Wrentham and beyond who helped make the beautiful and moving memorial service possible.
These include the Town of Wrentham; American Legion Post 225, Town Administrator Kevin Sweet, Police Chief William McGrath, Fire Chief Anthony Marino and the Department of Public Works. Massachusetts State Representative Marcus Vaughn; the Massachusetts and the Rhode Island State Police; the Oteri Funeral Home, Franklin; PJ’s Bar and Grill in Bellingham; Jim Cauley, delicatessen associate at Shaw’s Supermarket in Franklin; Peter D’Amelio, manager of Shaw’s Supermarket in Franklin; Allegra Marketing and Print Solutions; Steve Linehan; Josh Mingels of Mingels Marine LLC; Differ Rentals of Foxboro; Mike Picard of MPV Photography; Chandler Ross of the RJ Ross Funeral Home; Susanne and Jerry Day, and The Gavel.
We truly appreciate the many friends and family, old and new, who donated, money, food, time and support to be with us in person and in spirit.
Thank you all for your kindness. It was greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.
The Reed Family