Thankful for columnist Bob Foley
To the editor:
Re: “Another year, more craziness,” by Bob Foley, column, Jan. 7:
Thanks to columnists Bob Foley we have some “sanity” printed on the Opinion Page of The Sun Chronicle every Friday.
His most recent column was especially satisfying and fitting (more craziness) after reading the submission by Dominic Cucé. “The GOP and the GOP alone is to blame for insurrection.”
So there it was, on the same page just inches apart — truth and fiction.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.