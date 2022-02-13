Thanks for the laugh indeed
To the editor:
Re: “Just the facts, ma’am,” by Bruce Wessel, (Voice of the Public, Feb. 11.):
May I return Bruce Wessel’s thanks for the laugh? And an apology for not memorizing his every letter, of course. Then he handed me a rant filled with assumptions about me.
The rant about news sources, which I didn’t mention at all, assuming that I watch CNN, NBC, etc. For the record, I look at various sources, most considered center rather than right or left biased.
Perhaps Wessel could look before, Newsmax and OANN, for information? His focus on “The Russian hoax” which was an actual attempt to influence an election according to multiple sources like The Hill, leads me to the conclusion that Wessel may need to broaden his sources of information.
And for the record, I would agree that Whoopi Goldberg should face a harsher punishment for her ignorant statements. Frankly, I don’t like The View at all, and find it utterly unwatchable. But shouldn’t Joe Rogan also face consequences for his statements? Referring to a Black neighborhood as a real life “Planet of the Apes,” for example?
Thanks for the laugh though, really appreciate that.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro