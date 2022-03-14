Thanks for the laughs Bob
To the editor:
Re: “A new party game for the next lockdown,” by Bob Foley (column, March 11):
Many thanks to Bob Foley for the laugh on Friday.
The presumption that anyone who voted for President Joe Biden must regret it, the assumption that anyone thinks The Sun Chronicle should stop publishing Foley’s weekly columns because they “challenge your myopic world view” is truly funny.
First, no regret for me over my vote for President Biden. He is a good man faced with multiple challenges, including a mess left behind by the previous administration, a worldwide pandemic, inflation, etc.
Second, to call anyone with a different world view “myopic” while believing that the previous administration got everything right says much more about Foley than anyone else.
So no, I will take a pass on going back to say 2020, with lockouts, layoffs, and a president actively pretending that the pandemic would magically disappear.
But hey, thanks for the laugh and reminding me we are lucky not to have the previous president anymore.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro