Thanks to all who made North cleanup a success
To the editor:
Keep North Attleborough Beautiful wishes to thank the hundreds of volunteers who braved the chilly, windy weather in the ninth annual Great American Cleanup which was held on Saturday, May 7.
These dedicated volunteers helped provide a thorough spring cleaning and the results are revitalizing.
Waste Management hauled away 3.65 tons of filled litter bags. The recycling center received the following illegally dumped items: 22 tires, six mattresses, two box springs, two electric fans, a golf bag with clubs, two glass doors, a tent, a television, and miscellaneous pieces of construction metal, wood, and plastics. Such items are aesthetic eyesores and more importantly, they leach chemicals which pollute soil and waterways, harming humans and wildlife. KNAB hopes to see fewer illegally dumped items in the future.
To thoughtfully and properly dispose of recyclable and other items please call the Solid Waste Department at 508-699-0501.
Our appreciation is extended to the following for their valuable support and assistance:
Town Manager Mike Borg, Assistant Town Manager Tony Morabito, Town Hall Custodian Justin Flynn, Department of Public Works Director, Mark Hollowell, DPW drivers, and the Solid Waste Department. Waste Zero donated litter bags, and Waste Management donated their service and provided a driver.
We are excited to have 16 new sponsors this year. Appreciation goes to all of our vitally important sponsors:
Platinum ($2,500+) Bristol County Savings Bank
Gold ($1,000+) Patriot Subaru, BDL Heating & Cooling, North Attleboro Industrial Park Association
Silver ($500+) Balise Honda of North Attleboro, Kensington Real Estate Brokerage, R.A. Reinbold Insurance Agency Inc., Waters Church
Bronze ($250+) FitPro Fitness Center, Harmony Chiropractic, TLC Medical Billing LLC, Houle’s Floor Covering Center, Jewel Crossing Apartments, Bluestone Bank, Knights of Columbus Council 330, Environmental Systems Inc., V.H. Blackinton, Alviti Creations, KC’s Classic Burger Bar, Atwill-Conroy Dental Associates, Law Office of Weiner Jackson & Simmons, Briggs Nursery, R.S. Gilmore Insurance Agency, Cryan Landscape Contractors Inc., Off the Leash Doggie Daycare, North Star Real Estate, Elliott Physical Therapy, Lori Seavey Realty Team, Native Sun, Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, Case Facilities Management Solutions, MC Designs Inc., Lindsey Sarah Realty Group, Central MA Mosquito Shield, Coastal 1 Credit Union, Stephen D. Clapp Counselor at Law, Lechner Associates, Boch Toyota South, Stay Green Irrigation, Tilton and Associates, Inc., Mercury International Trading Corp.
Friends ($10+) Jennifer Violet, Janine Cavanaugh, Gregory Hebert, Keith La Pointe, W.R. Sharples Co., Kenneth Drucker, Patricia Simpson, Brian Barber, John Simmons, Phyllis and Wilson Whitty, Arlene Robinson, Antonio Morabito, Gerald Carignan, Michelle Paton, Lynne Gagne, Jean Howard, St. Pierre Plumbing, Betty Poirier, Pilozzi Family, Edward Gemma, Larry Kessler, Paula Cossette, Waters Edge Estates, Dwayne DeMond, Gregory Weishaar, Anne Marie Fleming, Ann and Jim Allen, Wendy Meyer, Christopher Di Mare, Jane Shepard, Laura Scott, Entourage Livery Inc., Tom Hallahan
Raffle sponsors: North Bowl Lanes, An Unlikely Bookstore, The Black Opal Florist, Tower Square Jewelers, Subway, Habibi’s Middle Eastern Kitchen, Preservation Framer, Attleboro Farms, Whisk and Paddle Bakery, Working Man Distillers, Mad Moose Saloon, Mackie’s Family Restaurant and Country Store, Pizzeria Romana, Mary Wojciechowski, Table at Ten
Pizza sponsors: Bill’s Pizza, Rico’s, Domino’s, Bertuccci’s Papa Gino’s
Bottled water sponsors: Shaw’s Supermarket, Stop & Shop
It is inspiring that so many volunteers and sponsors share KNAB’s commitment of maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of North Attleborough year after year.
Sincerely,
Keep North Attleborough Beautiful Board of Directors