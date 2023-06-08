The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree
To the editor:
What defines the lowest form of a man? That would be a man who denies his biological children; doesn’t want to support them or have any contact at all. How about a grandfather who won’t acknowledge his biological grandchild? Those of us who are real men find this hard to comprehend, but we are talking about Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden, the child’s grandfather.
Hunter Biden fathered a little girl, Navy Roberts, who will be 5 in August. After a DNA test confirmed Hunter to be the father, he settled with Luden Alexis Roberts, mother of Navy, for $2.5 million in 2020.
According to various news reports, Hunter has never had contact with his daughter. Neither has the self-proclaimed “wonderful” family man Joe Biden. Just this single situation confirms the low moral character of the president, and his son, Hunter. That old saying “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” holds true.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro