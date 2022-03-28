The argument over CRT is absurd
To the editor:
Clearly both Robert O’Connell (of Mansfield) and (Sun Chronicle columnist) Bob Foley get their information from similar sources. Where anything can be called “CRT” because they say it is. For the umpteenth time, the Republicans’ obsession with “CRT” is absurd.
Teaching children about events from a different perspective is teaching them to think for themselves. Such lessons should be age and grade appropriate, and none of it is actually critical race theory, which is taught at the graduate level.
Such arbitrary rules are meant to make white, cisgendered children more comfortable. History is not always comfortable. How is it OK to protect white children but not Black children?
It appears to me that the goal is to solve problems that don’t exist. How about fighting for fully funded schools with resources for all children to learn, rather than telling teachers not to teach reality.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro