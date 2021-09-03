The basics of citizenship should be taught in school
To the editor:
Re:”Citizens aren’t born, they’re made.” (commentary, Sept. 1.):
The authors of this column write “... our democracy needs learning and community. There is no better place to start than at the grassroots level by forming democracy learning communities all across America, in urban and rural areas, suburbs and exurbs.”
These “democracy learning communities”
already exist in every city and town in America; they are called public schools, whose educators have 13 years in which to teach their students the concepts of democracy and the importance of civic engagement.
If children and adolescents are not exposed to these ideas during their formative years, it is unlikely that they will understand and perform their civic duties as adults. A functioning democracy requires a well-educated citizenry, otherwise, it will become authoritarian.
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.