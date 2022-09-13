The Bible should not be our guide on climate change
To the editor:
Re: “Only God can control our climate,” by the Rev. Paul Wanamaker, Voice of the Public, Sept. 12:
Many great works of literature have been passed down to us through the ages, providing stories and myths which attempt to answer the great questions of human existence: who are we, where did we come from, why do some of us commit evil acts, how do we cope with the destructive forces of nature, and what happens when we die?
The Bible certainly ranks highly amongst such literary works in terms of its attempt to answer these questions in the context of its time — with captivating stories, powerful metaphors, and poetic language that gets to the heart of timeless moral questions.
According to Rev. Paul Wanamaker, the Bible should be our guide in dealing with climate change. Wanamaker quotes a passage from the Bible warning that the day will come when “both the earth and the works that are in it will be burned up.” The Bible doesn’t say when this will happen, but Wanamaker seems to believe this text has relevance with respect to present-day climate change. He calls the biblical promise that our planet will be destroyed “good news.”
Actually, science tells us that the biblical prediction of the earth’s demise is likely, but not for another five billion years or so, when our sun nears its end by expanding into a red giant, swallowing up Mercury, Venus, and possibly our planetary home as well.
If we rely on Wanamaker’s biblical quotations, the prospects for reversing destructive climate trends are dismal. Scientists tell us we can expect fires, floods, and famines of increasing frequency and of biblical proportions. However, science is capable not only of predicting climate behavior, but also of describing ways to mitigate future threats. The real “good news” is that we can do something about climate change — but we’d better get busy!
Charles Adler
Attleboro