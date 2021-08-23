The clueless and the reckless
Re: “Mask Wars: Changing rules, contentious debate breed anxiety for school parents,” news story (Page 1, Aug. 21)
After seeing the headline “Mask Wars” on the front page of the Weekend Edition of The Sun Chronicle, I shook my head in disgust.
Here we have parents willing to put their own children at risk to make some stupid political statement. I really pity these poor children who are being led down a road that could actually end their lives. At their young ages, if they contact COVID-19, their young developing bodies might not be able to fight it off.
Mayoral candidate Jim Poore organized this mindless protest. I think this little charade just about seals his fate in the upcoming mayor’s race. With all the problems facing us coming out of the pandemic, Poore chooses masking as a topic he actually thinks will get people to vote for him. This guy is clueless.
Most of us with half a brain in our heads are doing what we know has to be done: Getting vaccinated and wearing masks when the situation arises.
Most of us are fighting to put an end to this pandemic so we can return to a normal life.
But others, like Poore, are doing everything in their power to keep this deadly virus going. I just cannot comprehend what goes on in their empty heads.
When I read that 95% of new hospitalizations are people who have not been vaccinated I have very little sympathy for them. Hey, it was their freedom of choice! Let’s see how that works out for them. Haven’t they seen the videos of people who contacted the virus and are in the hospital dying, begging to be saved?
It’s time to separate ourselves from this anti-vax, anti-mask crowd because it’s a waste of time trying to reason with them. These people actually think freedom is doing anything they want, but it just might be their idea of what freedom is that kills them.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
