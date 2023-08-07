To the editor:
Re: "The left is gas lighting all of us," by Karen Ostrom-Kelly, letters, Aug. 1:
If anyone wants to see just how out of touch a Donald Trump supporter is just, read the recent letter from Karen Ostrom-Kelly.
It's almost like she every word and phrase she's ever heard or read on FOX TV or some other radical rightwing media site, poured out of mind and onto paper at once.
She mentions political corruption yet sees none from Trump or the Republicans? A reminder: Yet more indictments have been leveled against Trump this week.
She mentions racism. But just who are the people pushing Communism? Someone needs to tell her the 1950s are over.
She mentions racism. But most of the racism we see comes from the right. Maybe she is confusing racism with white supremacy and feels whites are being unfairly attacked by minorities, but her words are so scattered I had trouble following her argument.
She mentions reparations. Well, anyone whose ancestors were forced into slavery, beaten, made to work for nothing, should indeed get reparations. We should have run the Confederates out of the country after the Civil War, revoked their citizenship, and turned the land over to the now-free slaves who had worked it for all those years. Seems fair to me.
She mentions vaccines. Well the people who refuse to get COVID vaccines, could find their names on another page of this newspaper quicker than the rest of us, and it won't be the Opinion Page.
Truth over lies wins every time. I wonder what she and others of her mindset will think when Trump is finally convicted.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield