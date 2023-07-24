The consequences of climate change are many
To the editor:
Re: “As temperatures rise, mosquitoes are also on the move. Scientists worry that could mean more malaria,” thesunchronicle.com, July 18:
I’m writing in response to The Associated Press’s article on climate change and how it is expected to cause mosquitoes to migrate to higher altitudes, endangering human populations currently safe from the risk of malaria.
As we emerge from the catastrophic impacts of a global pandemic, it is essential that all of us pay closer attention to the potential consequences of climate change. Climate change is making tropical areas, which already struggle to contain the disease, more vulnerable.
With rising temperatures, the prevalence and range of the disease increases, threatening more vulnerable populations.
For the African continent in particular, this is an urgent problem, with a significant number of malaria cases already reported in some of its countries. It is crucial, for the sake of global health, that immediate and coordinated action is taken to reduce the impact of climate change and mitigate these increasingly worrying environmental conditions.
The onus is on all of us to reverse the damage we have caused this planet and prevent further destruction to our environment, and the human toll that would accompany it.
For the future of our world, rising temperatures must not be accepted as a reality we must learn to live with.
Frederick Hewett
Cambridge