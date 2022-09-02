To the editor:
Re: “American citizens need to wake up!” by Hugh Buchanan, Voice of the Public, Sept. 1:
I want to thank Hugh Buchanan for clearly laying out the eight examples of a person who lives outside reality, like so many on the right.
The only “dark, tyrannical cloud” hanging over our country comes from the radical right, who arm themselves to the teeth with assault weapons, threatening to kill officers of the FBI, and follow a man who has been running his criminal operations for the past 50 years.
Oh, did I mention they want to “defund” the FBI and IRS?
One by one, all these violent radicals will be brought to justice until real law and order is restored in America again.
People are sick and tired of all this insanity from the right.
Grown men playing soldier in the streets, threatening to be at the polls in November armed to “oversee” the elections process. When were they given that right by anybody?
The country is tired of mindless dribble from people like Buchanan.
Such views are a disgrace to every person who fought or gave their lives to protect our democracy.
You might find China, Russia, or North Korea more to your liking.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield