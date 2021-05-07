The day the GOP died
To the editor:
If anyone needed any more proof that the Republican party is dead and the Donald Trump party has taken its place, just read two letters published in this newspaper on May 6.
The first letter in question comes from Stephen Fitzgerald “Jan 6 was mostly a peaceful protest.” What alternative reality does his man live in? Did he miss the people who attacked the Capitol using hockey sticks, clubs and bear spray on the officers? Then, once inside, they were not just taking selfies they were tearing the place apart. Guess he missed that, too. He also complains that an officer shot a protester who was climbing through a broken window when the truth is all those officers were being threatened and they should have started to shoot when the first protester broke the doors down. The officers had the right to shoot to kill to protect their own lives, but they held their fire and paid for that mistake with the loss of one of their own.
Then another member of the lost battalion of Trump, David Kelly, (“Letter writer need not apologize”) where he defends lies submitted by letter writer Elizabeth Bristol in a previous letter. She even admitted it was a lie but Kelly still did not want her to apologize. He is such a perfect Trump pod and another in a long line of fools who live outside the reality of the rest of us.
Kelly also goes on to say when President Joe Biden says something compared to when Trump says something, there is a double standard. This is another lie. Biden may have slip ups but there is no vindictiveness in his words compared to Trump’s words, which are often laced with hatred that has brought harm to many groups of people he was targeted. First it was Muslims and then it was Asian Americas who are now taking the brunt of violence against them. Yes, Trump, who constantly calls COVID-19 the China Flu, has brought this violence down on the Asian community.
The Republican party is dead, the final stake was put through its heart on Jan. 6, 2021.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
