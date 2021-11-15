The Democrats are doing the work of two parties
To the editor:
The Nov. 8 edition of The Sun Chronicle contained two columns by regulars Bill Gouveia and Peter Gay.
Both had the same basic sentiments regarding the Democratic party’s infighting. Gouveia: “Democrats put guns to their heads.” (“A few observations”)
Gay: “Democrats prefer to be the minority party.” (“It is my opinion”)
But, both seem to fail to grasp that Democrats are actually the only party who is working to address the nation’s problems. The Republicans have totally checked out and are simply waiting it out because they know that sooner or later something bad will happen and they can blame the Democrats for it.
What the Democrats are actually doing is the work of two parties. Because of this “infighting” two factions have clearly emerged.
The progressive wing which addresses the needs of a changing nation and tries to make life better for young families, senior citizens, and those at the bottom of the economic ladder, and the moderate wing which sees value in our more traditional economic institutions and is concerned with moving too quickly in addressing those issues.
Republicans are drooling at the prospect of taking back Congress in 2022 and the presidency in 2024 and there is a fair chance that they will succeed. But do they deserve it? That would be like giving the MVP award to a bench warmer.
The solution for better government, in my opinion, is to vote for more Democrats. They have proven that they are not in lock-step with their party leaders and vote their conscience.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
