The enemy of the right
To the editor:
Re: “Whataboutism’ is flourishing once again” by Ellen Curran, Voice of the Public, July 16.
I want to give a big round of applause to Ellen Curran for her recent letter in which she totally dismantled the nonsense of a previous letter from Elizabeth Bristol using “truth and facts,” not mindless unfounded theories that Bristol seems to be controlled by.
Curran seems to have a calm way of expressing herself — something I need to learn more about. She sticks to the subject and never gets negative responses to her views because they are fact-based. The right has no response because “truth and facts” are their two biggest enemies and all they are left with is “What about ...?” Most on the right are nothing more than parrots repeating almost word-for-word the lies pushed on Fox TV.
My suggestion to The Sun Chronicle is that Curran be given a weekly column to balance out what we have to suffer through each Friday from Bob Foley. Let them alternate, a week each, which would be fair to both sides. Listening to Foley’s constant, outdated drum beat of negativity is sometimes too much to take. Let’s balance the conversation and give both sides a fair shake.
Friday used to be a happy day heading into the weekend but since Foley has been given a column, it has become a day I dread opening The Sun Chronicle. His nonsense has ruined more than a few of my weekends and if he is reading this now, I am sure that makes him happy. He has nothing positive to bring to the table, only more division while blowing his dog whistle on a weekly basis.
Let’s give Curran a chance to bring some sanity to the table and maybe we can all find common ground to move forward where we can resolve our differences, not use them to tear each other down.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
