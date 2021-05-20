To the editor:
I am so sick of Trump loyalists pushing lies and half truths aas shown in a recent letter to the editor by Karen Ostrom-Kelly (“Call it what it is: ‘A climate change scare,’ Voice of the public, May 18.)
Ostrom-Kelly tries to center her opinion based on three countries — Russia, China, and India — but ignores the other 190 countries that signed onto the Paris Climate Accord. If she did a little more research instead of using Fox TV as her main source of information, she might have known this.
Then she goes off the deep end claiming Vice President Kamala Harris is going to use climate change to “enslave immigrants” to vote for Democrats. Guess what, until they become citizens, immigrants can’t vote.
Then she sets her sights on John Kerry and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the experts on this subject when all they are doing is trying to educate the world and reason with them about the benefits of cutting greenhouse gases and air pollution. Any plan is better than the do nothing.
Republicans are choosing to ignore this growing problem. If you need proof, just look at all the environmental laws Donald Trump overturned.
This is not about climate to her, its about attacking Democrats like Barrack Obama because he has a house on Martha’s Vineyard but not a word about Trump’s mansion in Florida.
She somehow goes on to connect climate change with communism. Please, explain that one to me.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
