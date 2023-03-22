The falsehoods pushed by anti-abortionists
To the editor:
Re: “Treating the unborn like subhuman,” by Rev. Paul Wanamaker, letters, March 20:
We all know the Rev. Paul Wanamaker’s precious counseling center (Abundant Hope Pregnancy Counseling Center) is just a front for religious extremism and masks its true purpose by supposedly offering ultrasounds.
His insinuation that there are not other “safe” places for women to receive counseling on the difficult decision to have an abortion is blatantly false. His “counseling” center is probably one of the least safe places for a woman who is not a devout Christian to receive counseling.
Apparently it is OK with the reverend for a woman to be treated as subhuman and not have a legally protected right to make healthcare decisions about her own body. And the government control that he is so afraid of is OK in his book if it supports his anti-abortion stance. I wonder if he would protest against a national ban on abortion because it infringes on states’ rights.
The reverend’s categorization of the decision to have an abortion, as if it was the same as choosing whether or not to have dessert after dinner, is pathetically naive in addition to being wholly insensitive, insulting, and demeaning to women. Thank God at least women can still choose to be raped or be an incest victim.
I believe all men upon reaching the age of 16 should be forced to have reversible vasectomies.
I know the reverend will volunteer to be first in line and preach it to his congregation as it will prevent unwanted pregnancies. Oh, wait a minute, does that sound “... unmoored from logic and reason?”
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro