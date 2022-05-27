The fault lies with the shooter ... and Uvalde police
To the editor:
It’s easy to blame guns. It’s also misguided to do so.
The last time I checked, a gun needs a human being to pull the trigger. So, let’s focus on the real problems.
The response from the Uvalde, Texas, police has come under scrutiny, and for good reason. It reeks of incompetence. As more cell phone videos make their rounds on social media, you can clearly see an inept department that had no clue what to do.
Why did it take over 40 minutes for police to enter the school?
How did the shooter enter the school in the first place?
What security protocols were in place?
What did local police, or anyone for that matter, know about the shooter beforehand?
These are basic questions that need answers.
Instead of pressing for these answers, all I see are Democrats sticking with the party line and blaming everything from the NRA, the GOP, and even the Constitution itself. Not only is this constant blame-game tiresome, but it’s also in bad taste.
Nineteen children — and two teachers — are no longer here and to see their lives being used for an agenda is pathetic. Every single elected official and media outlet should be pressing for answers from the Uvalde PD. Instead, some choose to grandstand on the graves of innocent children for their own party’s cause.
Tragedy was once something that brought us together. Now it only divides us further.
Mike Baldwin
Attleboro