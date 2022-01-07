The GOP and the GOP alone is to blame for the insurrection
To the editor:
Re: ‘A nation in peril,” Sun Chronicle editorial, Jan. 6:
The Sun Chronicle editorial was disappointing in both substance and conclusion as it appears to divide the blame between both parties: the Republicans for chipping away at our democracy and the Democrats for letting them do it and suggesting that the Democrats should abandon all other works of government to focus on this one threat.
This is indeed the greatest threat to our democracy in my lifetime but spreading the blame to the blameless brings to mind the great words from the late senator, John McCain: “Never get into a fight with a pig because you both get dirty, but the pig likes it.”
We should instead focus on the guilty party and demand those institutions and the coalition that support it to think hard about the choices they make. Do any of us want the mob that attacked our government to be our leaders?
The Republican Party is cowed by the most extreme of their coalition because they know they are the most likely to abandon them. It’s time for the rest of the coalition to stand up and stop this madness.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
