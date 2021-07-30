The fools on the Hill
To the editor:
I would like to comment on the total stupidity and lack of any knowledge about sports betting coming out of the mouths of the Massachusetts Senate leader Karen Spilka and House leader Ron Mariano.
Spilka made the statement that if betting on college sports were allowed it would change college sports forever. Someone wake this lady up as people have been betting on college sports for the last 70 years in Vegas and with their local bookies.
The other side of dumb, Mariano, said maybe he would bring it up for vote in September and then maybe pass in at the end of the year.
Good idea. Let all this money flow down to Rhode Island. The worst part of it all is its free money, with no risk to the state. Tell me anyone who would not like that kind of deal?
On the weekends my friends and I go to Twin River in Lincoln, R.I., to hang out for the day bet on sports and have a fun day without going over board. After the games are over we then head down to Federal Hill in Providence to have a wonderful meal in any of the great restaurants there.
If these dopes up on Beacon Hill actually think they can run sports gambling and not have betting on college sports they are sadly misinformed. Just think of no betting on college football on Saturdays, no betting on college basketball during March Madness ... it’s like opening a store and then telling customers “we are open but we have no items to sell.”
These two short-sighted pols think this is only about sports gambling but its not. Just think of all the overflow money going to local businesses near Twin Rivers, all this money lost to our businesses right here in Mass.
I never want to hear about a tax increase again from these people. They are looking a gift horse in the mouth and saying “No thanks. Massachusetts doesn’t need that kind of money.” It’s hard to understand their lack of thinking on this issue.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
