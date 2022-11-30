The GOP has painted itself into a corner
To the editor:
Re: “Hope in our youth,” by Jerald McNair,. commentary, Nov. 25:
The adage “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks” seems to be very accurate when it comes to the Republican Party.
Jerald McNair, in his essay on Friday, says the poor showing by Republicans in the midterm elections was in large part because young people voted in larger numbers than in previous elections.
The reasons, McNair points out, may be due to the fact that young people are accessing information thru the internet (in other words, the Republican Party no longer has a monopoly on information dissemination. Especially in rural red districts), and because the Republican Party does not offer solutions to the problems that young people care about (gun control, reproductive rights, threat to democracy, and Republican’s overt attempts to suppress personal freedoms).
So, what does the Republican Party do to address this obvious threat to their future?
They double down on efforts to suppress voting by suggesting that the reason they lost is because its too easy for people to vote, and ignore real problems in favor of courting single issue voters who vote with their “gut.” It’s no wonder that during his 2016 campaign Donald Trump proclaimed “I love the poorly educated.”
Upon finally winning the House with a slim majority, soon-to-be House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that Republicans achieved their major goal of making Nancy Pelosi lose the speaker job. That’s it? That’s all he has to offer the American people? The retirement of an octogenarian?
If that is a major goal of Republicans, they should look to thin their own herd. But, unfortunately for America, after decades of courting single-issue conservatives who yearn for a return to the good old days, the Republican Party has painted itself into a corner and the only way out is to make a mess of things. It’s encouraging to see, however, that there are Republicans who realize they must, at the very least, maintain the principals of democracy even if they have to accept defeat. It is at least one reason why our democracy did not fall apart as many of us feared. And for that I am thankful for them.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro